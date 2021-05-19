Patrick Bembrick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and neighbor. He was a gifted craftsman, an artist, a storyteller and a hardworking provider.
He and his loved ones also suffered from Pat’s lifelong struggle with the twin diseases of depression and alcohol addiction. When Pat died unexpectedly in April 2021, he finally found the freedom from addiction that he was never able to achieve in his lifetime. His wife Rebecca, and daughter Vanessa, remember how Pat’s addiction robbed their home of peace, and gradually took from them the man they loved as husband and father.
“A few times, Pat was able to quit drinking, and we were all so proud of him for getting clean and sober,” recalls Rebecca. “But then, he would eventually go back to drinking to calm the pain he felt in his mind.”
As they met to plan Pat’s funeral, his family reached a decision.
“We wanted to help other families who are going through what we went through,” said Rebecca.
To this end, they directed Pat’s memorial donations to go toward addiction recovery.
“We know what it’s like to love someone who’s addicted, and we want to help other families in our community who are going through it, so they can find the help – and the hope – they need.”
On Friday, May 14, a joint meeting of the Hiawatha and Horton Ministerial Alliances was held at Grandma’s Depot in Horton, and Rebecca and Vanessa formally presented a substantial cash gift.
“We are hoping this can become a yearly fundraiser – to keep this going in Pat’s name,” added Vanessa.
Chaplain Robert Sines presented an additional donation to Pat’s memorial on behalf of the Homer White Legion Post 66.
“Many Veterans self-medicate with alcohol and other substances to cope with the stress of combat situations, PTSD, grief and survivor guilt,” said Sines. “Addiction recovery and community support systems are essential to bringing healing to Veterans and their families.”
The gift was received by Fr. Dan Gardner, treasurer of the Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance, and Dr. Ron Cobb, pastor of First Christian Church in Horton. Dr. Cobb has more than 20 years’ experience as an addictions counselor, first at the Menninger Clinic in Topeka, and later in his own private clinic, which he named “Hope for Life.” He also facilitates “Freedom Fridays,” a support group for addicts and their families, held at First Christian Church in Horton on Fridays at 7PM, and attended by people from more than a 100 mile radius of Horton.
“In all my years of ministry, I have never seen this done before,” said Dr. Cobb, expressing his appreciation to the Bembrick family, on behalf of both Ministerial Alliances.
In a recent meeting with community leaders, Brown County ministers identified mental illness and addiction as two of the most pressing issues concerning our community.
“Alcohol and drug addiction is a disease that can be inherited biologically,” says Dr. Cobb. “Almost every addiction has an underlying mental illness. These illnesses can be treated, but it’s important that we recognize them as diseases, rather than simply blaming the addict.”
Dr. Cobb invites all those who have questions about addiction recovery, as well as mental diseases and conditions that accompany addiction, to contact him at Hope for Life, 785-305-0549, or email him at drronaldleecobb@gmail.com.
