At last Monday's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, Horton business owner Lisa Compton was present to convey concerns on the county's Hot Meal Program for senior citizens, as well as to communicate her displeasure at how the commission handled the recent bid process for the program.
After losing a provider for the program as of July 1, there was discussion about seeking bids, but it was ultimately decided that due to time constraints, the contract to provide meals would be given to Lentz Express in Horton. Compton said that if two-thirds of the commission wanted to bid, then she believes it is illegal not to.
Compton stated that the meal program, which is often referred to as Meals on Wheels (though it was clarified in this meeting that it is not part of that exact service), has major problems both in management and production.
Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl shared his belief that the commission's actions were appropriate, and that the short-term solution of selecting a provider for the remainder of the year was put in place due to the short notice of needing a new provider and the commission's desire to re-work the entire meal program before 2024. When the decision was made at the previous meeting, the group agreed that changes needed to be made, and bids for long-term service would be taken for next year. Compton stated that she does not believe the group will do what they say.
Compton brought up concerns over decreased numbers and serving fried food to seniors, and stated that as a dietician, she does not believe the meals are being properly planned. The commission reiterated their plan several times to take a long-view look at the Hot Meals Program for 2024.
The commission spent the majority of the 4-hour meeting discussing the upcoming budget, and moving through the initial proposal item by item to check for potential cost-cutting measures. The group will revisit the budget at the next meeting.
The group also had a long discussion with Watko Benefits representative Greg Watkins about the county's health insurance program. The topic under debate was whether to move forward with Blue Cross Blue Shield, or to move to a self-funded program. Watkins said that in 2022, county employees had a loss ratio of about 73%, well under the 85% line that insurance companies typically try to stay under, but that so far in 2023, they have been above the line.
The group approved the previous meeting's minutes, as well as $184,542.55 in payroll. The Kickapoo Trading Post was approved for a Cereal Malt Liquor license, and a Resolution was passed regarding the Commission's recent fence viewing of land owned by Jack Geiger and Scott Tryon. Also discussed were potential ARPA requests and program changes, as well as Hamm's solid waste contract and a previously-discussed move to potentially limit public comment time at meetings.
