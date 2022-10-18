The Brown County team: (l-r) Alan Green- State Committee Member, Lucinda Schilling- Program Technician, Amy Keebler- Program Technician, Curtis Stirton- Program Technician, Kelly Lehew- Program Technician, Bailey Dawes- Program Technician, Dalon Stevens- County Executive Director, Brown Co., Karla Smith-Specht- Program Technician, Dennis McKinney- State Executive Director.
The Farm Service Agency held an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 28, where several members of the local office were recognized.
The Eisenhower Legacy Award Winners were invited to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene for a reception and meal. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate award winners, reflect on the preceding year, and share achievements.
If you are able and have the room, would you please publish the attached files to recognize our wonderful FSA staff members.
The Amber Waves Team Award was awarded to the Brown County team of Lucinda Schilling, Dalon Stevens, Karla Smith-Specht, Amy Keelber, Bailey Dawes, Curtis Stirton and Kelly Lehew.
This award honors a team that has made impacting contributions to FSA’s mission and vision by demonstrating exceptional customer service to all customers. This team delivers high quality services to their customers and always puts the customer first. The team goes above and beyond to reach out to customers to share information. They make the complex simple and create trust within their customers.
According to the award: "The Brown County FSA team demonstrated their dedication and motivation by putting in the extra time and effort to implement the FSFL program for District 3 which accounts for roughly 50% of the FSFL loan volume in the state. This team provided all general oversight responsibilities for the FSFL program implementation and works with counties in their service area for onsite activities.
Additionally, the Brown County staff volunteered to help Shawnee County and Pottawatomie County with meeting the 2022 acreage reporting deadline. Box and Teams applications were utilized to share customer information that was necessary for acreage reporting. Brown County even took their dedication and commitment a step further by sending their employees to the Shawnee County office to assist other staff in person."
