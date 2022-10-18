FSA

The Brown County team: (l-r) Alan Green- State Committee Member, Lucinda Schilling- Program Technician, Amy Keebler- Program Technician, Curtis Stirton- Program Technician, Kelly Lehew- Program Technician, Bailey Dawes- Program Technician, Dalon Stevens- County Executive Director, Brown Co., Karla Smith-Specht- Program Technician, Dennis McKinney- State Executive Director.

 Submitted

The Farm Service Agency held an awards ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 28, where several members of the local office were recognized.

The Eisenhower Legacy Award Winners were invited to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene for a reception and meal. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate award winners, reflect on the preceding year, and share achievements.

