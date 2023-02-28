FSA

Pictured from left to right: Dennis McKinney – State Executive Director, Curtis Stirton- Program Technician, Cindy Schilling- Program Technician, Amy Keebler- Program Technician, Dalon Stevens- County Executive Director, Kelly Lehew- Program Technician, Karla Smith-Sprecht- Program Technician, Jodi Banks- Program Technician.

The Kansas Farm Service Agency has announced the Brown County FSA office are recipients of the Administrators Award for Service to Agriculture.

This national level award recognizes employees for their substantial and noteworthy accomplishments to our farmers, ranchers, producers, and agricultural partners. The recipients represent the agency's core values of ethics, customer service, teamwork, fiscal responsibility, and outstanding service to staff and employees across USDA.

