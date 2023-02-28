Pictured from left to right: Dennis McKinney – State Executive Director, Curtis Stirton- Program Technician, Cindy Schilling- Program Technician, Amy Keebler- Program Technician, Dalon Stevens- County Executive Director, Kelly Lehew- Program Technician, Karla Smith-Sprecht- Program Technician, Jodi Banks- Program Technician.
The Kansas Farm Service Agency has announced the Brown County FSA office are recipients of the Administrators Award for Service to Agriculture.
This national level award recognizes employees for their substantial and noteworthy accomplishments to our farmers, ranchers, producers, and agricultural partners. The recipients represent the agency's core values of ethics, customer service, teamwork, fiscal responsibility, and outstanding service to staff and employees across USDA.
According to the nomination: the Brown County FSA Team demonstrated dedication and motivation by putting in the extra time/effort to implement the Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) program for the District 3 area in North-East Kansas. The Brown County FSA team achieved high standards in the quality and efficiency of FSFL program delivery. This team’s workload accounts for roughly 50% of the FSFL loan volume for the state. They provide all general oversight responsibilities for the FSFL program implementation and worked with counties in their service area for onsite activities. Brown County accomplished this by utilizing Box, OneSpan, and MS Teams to efficiently share information with producers and other county offices.
Their innovative use of technology also sped up the certification process by eliminating the need to encrypt data into multiple emails to crop insurance agents. Insurance agents were very appreciative of the new system and requested other County Office’s use the same system to streamline the sharing process.
