Local election officials are gearing up for the 2022 General Election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.
In Hiawatha, there are two candidates vying for the position of mayor - which both already occupy a seat on the current commission.
Becky Shamburg, current Commissioner of Streets and Parks and Brian Shefferd, current Commissioner of Utilities, both moved on to the General Election after winning the most votes in the August Primary - beating out challengers Ronnie Calhoon and Randy Thaxton.
In the Republican race for Brown County Commissioner District 1 seat, current mayor of Hiawatha William Collins (D) is challenging Republican incumbent Richard Lehmkuhl, who beat out Republican challenger Kenneth A. Pyle in the Primary to move on.
There are also three candidates vying for the Commissioner of Finance seat - currently held by David Middendorf. He is running for re-election and is being challenged by Laura Tollefson and Tom Martin.
The polls will be open in Hiawatha from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fisher Community Center.
Early voting locations are as follows:
Northfield Community Room, 326 Locust-Everest from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20
Golden Eagle Casino, Bingo Hall at Horton from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19
Maple Grove Complexes on Wednesday, Oct. 19 - from 9-10 a.m. at the West Complex and 10-11 a.m. at the East Complex
Morrill Community Building - from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20
