A 35-year-old Georgia man was killed in an accident on U.S. 75 about 12 miles south of Fairview Tuesday evening.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Terry Robert Rush of Hiram, Ga., was driving a 20013 Avenger southbound on U.S. 75 Highway and was attempting to make a U-turn.
Edwardo Torres, 60, of Eagle Pass, Texas was driving a 2017 Kenworth semi southbound on U.S. 75 and struck Rush's vehicle. Rush, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with a fatal injury, according to the KHP report. An occupant in his vehicle, Mary Katherine McEwen, 37, of Topeka was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with a suspected minor injury. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
Torres was uninjured, according to the KHP report, and was also wearing a seatbelt.
The highway was closed for several hours from K-9 Highway at Netawaka to 170th Road while emergency crews worked the scene.
