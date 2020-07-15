Boutique-owner Brandy Meyer has a successful shop in 1012 Main Street in Sabetha, but took a leap to a new market, opening the new Girl Cave at 510 Oregon Street in downtown Hiawatha.
Meyer's new boutique celebrated its opening last week with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Meyer said she saw a need in Hiawatha, and after four years of success in Sabetha, she had people coming up to her whenever she was in town asking about clothes she had advertised online.
“I never make it over to Sabetha,” was a common refrain, so she decided it was time.
The new shop, located at 510 Oregon St., is currently operating on summer hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 10 to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The Girl Cave offers trendy, affordable women’s tops, KanCan jeans, dresses, purses, shoes and accessories in sizes small through 3XL.
