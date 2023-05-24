The Hiawatha Community Foundation is gearing up toward its 3rd Annual “Give Back to Move Forward” Match Day on Memorial Day weekend.
Donations raised from the last two years of the event have totaled approximately half a million dollars for local organizations and their projects.
HCF board members will be at the Fisher Center for the live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/.
Over the past several weeks, the Hiawatha World has been highlighting the organizations and projects that have developed funds through the HCF. This week we are highlighting the last of the funds - go to the website for information on any of the funds and their projects.
Friends of the Library: Who are the Friends?: The Friends of the Morrill Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose objective is to promote and support the interests of the library as a cultural, educational, and recreational asset in the community with a broad focus on service to patrons of all ages.
The Match Days goal is $25,000. Three years ago, the Friends of the Morrill Public Library picked one major need of the library for Match Days: raise funds to replace the elevator that is essential to staff and patrons. The elevator serves as the only option for those in wheelchairs, those with mobility problems, and carts full of books and other library materials to access the library's top floor. The elevator requires constant service and maintenance to continue its operation until a renovation is possible. The projected cost of a new elevator today is close to $120,000, up from $90,000 two years ago. To date, we are thankful to the community and our friends for the $31,864.72 in the Hiawatha Community Foundation account to be used, together with funds raised or through grants received by the library trustees, for the elevator project.
Brown County Free Fair: The Annual Brown County Free Fair is held at the fairgrounds in Horton and organized by the Brown County Fair Association.
Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Association: HAATS is looking to improve our mission in several different areas with a goal of $10,000. We are looking to continue to improve the sound quality at the Brown County Historical Society's Memorial Auditorium, improving the lighting system at the auditorium, creating more events for visual, musical, dance and theatrical arts and more. Our goal is to create more events and opportunities for artists of all ages to express their talents and showcase them in our area.
Hiawatha Ministerial Alliance: With a goal of $7,000 the Alliance offers motel rooms for families who have to leave their home for emergency repair or stranded temporarily, money cards for the local sheriff's office to distribute (McDonald's and Casey's), Christmas food baskets, Baccalaureate Service for High School Seniors, hold funds for Bembrick Memorial which serves those in addiction groups.
This past year over $5,000 was spent for Christmas Food Baskets, helping 62 households, 277 individuals. For the Bembrick Memorial, $200 in promotional material was provided to encourage people to attend addiction group sessions. Help was given to families who were struggling with the cost of rent as the economy was changing throughout the year.
Hiawatha Cemetery District Association Fund: The group has a goal of $7,500. The Hiawatha Cemetery District Association assists the Cemetery District in preserving family and individual memorials, road networks, and landscape features at the Mount Hope Cemetery and Hiawatha Cemetery. These efforts are assisted by numerous volunteers and donors. We initiate efforts to restore cemetery memorials that demonstrate a need for additional care, and assist with landscape trees that are effected by disease and weather extremes.
Hiawatha Cheer Club: Our club runs on donations for extra items such as spirit signs, mats for safety, and additional fees that we do not wish to pass along to families. We do more than just cheer on the sidelines. Our Club is also in charge of doing fun things for the 5th and 6th grade football team and spectators and increase spirit. We also learn a choreographed routine and perform in front of hundreds and and sometimes thousands of spectators. It's important for the athletes to gain this confidence that they will carry on later in life! We also encourage younger athletes to come down and cheer with us to boost their confidence and have fun during the games. We know these littles look up to us, so we include them when we can!
Hiawatha Community College Foundation Hiawatha Fund: Funds received will support academic programming, capital initiatives, and scholarships for students in need.
Jingle Bell Ride: This group has a goal of $2,500 - money raised will go to help purchase needed items for the Brown County Christmas Store for local families.
Little Hands Inc. Fund: Thank you to all the donors last year who helped us raise over $29,000! With your help we were able to achieve our goal of completely paying off our GNBank Loan. This year, our goal is $35,000 and we plan to utilize our funds from the Match Day event to make improvements to our playground. We will use any extra funds to pay ahead on our other mortgage from the USDA that still exceeds $600,000.
Your continued support is very much appreciated. Our operating costs are rising quite rapidly as the cost of fuel and the rate of inflation are affecting nearly all services -- we are no different. In order to keep up with those rising costs we rely heavily on community support. Thank you for being an amazing community to operate in!
Zion Lutheran Church: Goal $10,000. Donations to Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha will be used for community needs as they arise and/or special projects that may come up throughout the year. Zion Lutheran provides financial assistance to other non-profit organizations in the community. Zion Lutheran, along with other LCMS Lutheran Churches in the area, assist in sponsoring The Lutheran Hour on KNZA every Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. to reach out to many people in our area, both churched and unchurched.
Other funds are Amberwell Hospital, Hiawatha Fire Department and Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue (see story on A1 in Friday's edition).
