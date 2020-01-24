KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, the Community Blood Center is raffling off two Chiefs Fan Pack Giveaways to two lucky donors.
All donors who present to donate at a donor center or mobile blood drive in January 2020 will be entered in a drawing to win one of two Chiefs Fan Pack Giveaways. Each Fan Pack contains two (2) season tickets to the ’20 – ’21 Chiefs football season, one (1) season parking pass, and two (2) NFL Chiefs hats.
The giveaway is being offered at a time of year when blood donations are difficult to come by due to holiday travel, flu season and winter weather.
“The Chiefs have been a wonderful partner, supporting our efforts to encourage more donors during a typically trying time,” said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “As people are busy with the holidays, we usually see a dip in the number of blood donations during the winter months. It is an especially critical time to donate and ensure that we are able to maintain adequate levels of inventory for patients in our local hospitals.”
Donate at any mobile blood drive OR at any of the following CBC donor centers between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 and be entered in a drawing to win one of TWO Chiefs Fan Pack Giveaways:
• Kansas City, MO – 4040 Main Street
• Overland Park, KS – 10568 Metcalf Ave., Times Square Shopping Center
• Olathe, KS – 16465 West 119th St., Olathe Entertainment District
• Gladstone, MO – 7265 N. Oak Trafficway
• Blue Springs, MO – 1124 SW US Highway 40
• Topeka, KS – 6220 SW 29th Street
• St. Joseph, MO – 3122 Frederick Avenue
Appointments can be made online at savealifenow.org. It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives. CBC requires approximately 580 donors every day to meet area hospital needs. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished.
Community Blood Center serves hospitals in the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri. CBC provides nearly 200,000 blood products per year to over 60 area hospitals — and relies on volunteer donors each day to meet the need for life-saving gifts of blood. CBC operates 365/24/7 to deliver safe, high-quality products to meet transfusion needs for routine care and emergencies.
Website: http://www.savealifenow.org Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/cbckc.
