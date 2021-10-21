As Hiawatha is gearing up to celebrate 107 years of Halloween tradition, it’s only fitting to pay tribute to Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs — who started it all in 1914 — and look back at a few photos from the past.
Glimpses of Hiawatha Halloween past!
Joey May
