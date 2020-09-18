Harvest is well underway, the evenings and nights are cooler, leaves are starting to slightly change color and it’s become evident that autumn is quickly approaching.
Another indication that fall is almost here are the extraordinarily large and colorful sunsets.
The Farmer’s Almanac said this year’s fall equinox is set to happen at approximately 8:31 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The equinox is a moment that occurs only twice a year and is when the axis of the earth is not tilted toward or away from the sun.
Because of this, the sun rises due east and sets due west and we have approximately the same number of hours of daylight as we do night hours on that day. So, as the meteorologist warned on the evening weather this week — the sun appears huge and is exactly due west — which could definitely blind a person driving that direction at that time. In addition, smoke from the wildfires out west have also intensified the glow — plus created a haziness in the sky.
This is the start of astronomical fall. This is different from “meteorological fall,” which began on Sept. 1, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Astronomers, on the other hand, determine the seasons by the Earth’s tilt.
“While it may seem that the seasons are caused by Earth’s changing distance from the Sun, it’s really due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis. This tilt—a 23-degree slant—enables the Sun to appear above the horizon for different lengths of time during the various seasons. The tilt determines whether the Sun’s rays strike at a low angle or more directly onto Earth,” according to an article in the Farmer’s Almanac.
The other equinox is in the spring. the equinox occurs when the plane of the earth’s equator passes through the center of the sun. It is the moment at which the center of the visible sun is directly above the equator.
I am not a scientist — or an astronomer — but all I know is that the sunset is awesome this week, so take a moment to stop and enjoy it around 7:30 p.m. Or take in the sunrise, which has been occurring around 7:30 a.m.
With this fall equinox, comes cooler evenings then days and slowly the turning of the leaves of our beautiful maple trees in Hiawatha. It truly is a glorious time in the City of Beautiful Maples — Happy Fall Y’all!
