GNBank sponsored the 2020 Business Costume Contest for the Halloween Frolic.
There were 11 entries judged on Friday, Oct. 30. Judging criteria included originality, completeness of costume, realistic use of color, enthusiasm, degree of difficulty and workmanship.
Grand Prize: $30 - The staff of The Eye Doctors were morphed into Jack, Sally and The Mayor from the movie, Nightmare before Christmas and rocked out in realistic costumes and props to win the grand prize award.
1st Place: $25 - The scarecrows of Hiawatha Parks and Rec left a trail of straw which lead to their dance party rocking around the pumpkins and Halloween tree.
2nd Place: $20 - Hiawatha Community Hospital’s “Super Accounting Specialists” in money costumes had a calculator ready to process a donation request from Casper the Ghost for the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic in the spooky amount of $1031.20.
3rd Place: $10 - Maximum Realty created a pumpkin patch outside with 3 peaceful witches in rocking chairs...social distanced, of course! Then the music changed and out from under the witch costumes came rock stars dancing in the pumpkin patch.
Honorable Mention Prizes ($10 each) were awarded to the following businesses: KANZA Mental Health had one cool 1950’s dude surrounded by poodle skirt ladies rockin’ to a e box; BCDS clients and staff created a dance party featuring a band of characters to preform around pumpkin decorations.
