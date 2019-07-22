More than $1,400 was raised for Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha on Friday at a grilled drive-thru lunch, sponsored by GNBank.
Connie Mathewson with GNBank said she wanted to thank the community for such overhwelming support of their event. The bank grilled hot dogs for a sack lunch that included water, chips and a cookie for a freewill donation from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children and teachers from Little Hands were at the event to help and could be seen waving signs along First Street.
"The comment that touched me the most today was from a lady who said that if it hadn’t been for daycare when her kids were small years ago, she wouldn’t have been able to work," Mathewson said. "I know she likely had no connection to Little Hands, but understood the importance of availability of childcare so she came and made a donation. We also had several local business owners who took time to drive through and make a donation. We are lucky to live in Hiawatha!"
Ag Partners donated the use of their grill and other sponsors included Gypsy Soul Bakery, who provided a reduced cost for cookies for the event.
Next up to benefit the community daycare - which is a nonprofit organization that provides childcare in a learning environment to infant through school age children - is a golf tournament.
The golf tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Hiawatha Country Club and will be a four-person scramble starting at 9 a.m. The $160 entry fee includes lunch, golf entry fee for four people, three beer tickets and a gift. Prizes will be awarded for longest putt, longest drive, hole-in-one, closest to pin and best costume.
Registration is due by Friday, July 26 - contact Little Hands at (785) 740-2012 for more information.
