GNBank in Hiawatha is sponsoring a fundraiser Friday to benefit Little Hands Childcare Center.
Connie Mathewson with GN Bank said their employees will be grilling and providing a drive thru lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in their front parking area and Little Hands staff and children will be accepting freewill donations.
Mathewson said GN Bank feels Little Hands is critical to the community and wanted to do something to help them.
"Since we are experienced at grilling “lunch to go” we decided on this fundraiser," she said. "We are preparing for 350 and hope we run out! What’s most important that all proceeds are collected by and go directly to Little Hands."
Ag Partners is donating the use of their grill and Gypsy Soul Bakery is partnering with the bank for a reduced cost of the cookies they are providing for the lunch. The bank is donating the dogs, buns, chips, condiments, bottled water, napkins and manpower. The bank is located at 805 S. First in Hiawatha.
