Friday night was the Hiawatha High School's annual pre-season fall scrimmages.
As usual, GNBank stepped up and sponsored the Tailgate Party, serving food for freewill donations to benefit the cross country team this year.
Connie Mathewson with GNBank said $1265 was raised with all proceeds benefiting the HHS Cross Country team who worked alongside GNBank staff at the event.
Mathewson said that along with the wonderful support the event always receives from the local community for this event, there were several Sabetha and Marysville families that supported the annual free-will donation meal sponsored by GNBank.
Coach Becky Shamburg said she was very appreciative of the support of GNBank and the community and plans to use the funds towards the purchase of uniforms of some sort for the team.
