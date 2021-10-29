When asked what prompted them to move from California to Northeast Kansas to purchase farmland outside of Hiawatha, Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger both agreed one one thing led them here — God.
The Letsingers, along with their daughter, Brenna and Sunshine’s mother, moved to just 3 miles outside of Hiawatha earlier this year to open Grace Acres Ranch. They had purchased Cedar Hollow Farm, where Bob and Nancy Sines had raised alpacas for several years.
The Letsingers, who lived in the bustling urban city of Modesto, Calif., had been looking for a change of scenery for quite some time. Derrick was retiring as a homicide detective and Sunshine had been a Special Education teacher. They have one daughter, Brenna, who is 18.
“We had really been looking for years,” Sunshine said. “After COVID hit, we just felt the urgency to move a little faster. This property kept coming up, but I just didn’t really look at it.”
Sunshine said while hunting for that change of scenery — they had exhausted all states west of Kansas for one reason or another and with both having ancestors who homesteaded in Southeast Kansas, they started looking this direction. A friend recommended the lush green pastures of Northeast Kansas.
Over and over, the Cedar Hollow Farm kept popping up on Sunshine’s Internet perusals for land in Kansas. The only setback was there was not a house on the property — but there were two barns and a shop, which Derrick said actually was a plus to have a place ready for animals. They had also always wanted to raise alpacas and were very excited to find out that Cedar Hollow had been an alpaca farm.
The family was planning a visit to the area, including stops in Manhattan, and so since they were close they contacted the realtor and Bob Sines and set up a visit.
They stayed the night at the Country Cabins and toured the town and surrounding area, falling in love with it. Sunshine said they stopped downtown at Wright’s Eclectibles and had a moment on the sidewalk where Nancy Wright prayed with them.
“It was a God moment,” she said. “The next morning, we talked with Bob again and signed the papers.”
Sunshine said the ranch and this area of Northeast Kansas had really stolen their hearts.
“God had ordained this place even before we got here,” she said.
This was September 2020 and in March 2021, they moved Sunshine’s mother to the farm in an RV. By June, Derrick, Sunshine and Brenna had wrapped up everything in California and joined her, living in an adjacent RV.
“In August, we got the girls,” Derrick said, gesturing to their herd of four alpacas — Lil, Whiskey, Tia and Tapestry.
The four girls came from Manna Meadows Alpaca Farm at Bonner Springs and in fact, Lil was born at Cedar Hollow Alpaca Farm, so it was exciting to the Letsingers to return her home.
Since that time, they have added horses, three donkeys, five goats, two guard dogs and guineas with plans to continue growing their ranch. In fact, this past week, twin goats — Pinecone and Acorn — were born! All four of the alpacas were bred prior to coming to Grace Acres and so the Letsingers are hopeful of some baby pacas come spring!
“It’s going to be a busy spring around here!” Sunshine said.
Since arriving this past summer, the Letsingers have also been busy working on remodeling the shop into a two-story apartment for their family. While they had contractors start the process, they are doing much of the work themselves and in the meantime are still living in the RVs parked back by the girls barn.
There is always fence to mend, poop to scoop and other chores on the daily list and the Letsingers have dived into the elite world of being an alpaca owner. They said they have learned a lot from Brian and Sharon at Manna Meadows Alpaca Farm in Bonner Springs and last month opened their gates for their very first Farm Days, coinciding with the national event. They invited the community in for an up close look at the alpacas and other animals, a free lunch, scavenger hunt, and informative sessions on alpaca fiber and processing.
While the Letsingers plan to grow their small ranch, Derrick said they wanted to take their time. They also want to learn more about the alpaca fiber world and as Sunshine said she is an avid knitter, she plans to delve into fiber processing. Eventually, the couple hopes to have a small farm store and will most likely sell young males as they come along as neither wants to have a large herd of males to work with.
“We want to grow slowly and naturally,” Derrick said. “We have come to realize that this is where we are supposed to be.”
To learn more about Grace Acres Ranch — “Where God’s love and grace abound” find them on Facebook or go to www.graceacresranch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.