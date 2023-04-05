Dawson

Dawson Hughes found the Golden Easter Egg at the City Lake.

The Golden Easter Egg has been found!

Every year the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau hides the Golden Easter Egg around town somewhere and announces clues everyday the week leading up to its annual Easter Egg Hunt downtown.

