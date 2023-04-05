Every year the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau hides the Golden Easter Egg around town somewhere and announces clues everyday the week leading up to its annual Easter Egg Hunt downtown.
The clues started going out on Monday and this year it only took three days of clues to find the egg. The clues posted on the HCVB Facebook site were:
Day 1: People like to walk around me with friends and family.
Day 2: In the distance I can hear the sounds of swings.
Day 3: In the summer, the water near me with a breeze makes me feel cool.
Dawson Hughes found the egg Wednesday morning in a tree near the Kiwanis Shelter by the City Lake. It was initially covered up with leaves but thanks to Tuesday night’s storm, Hughes said the leaves had blown away. He wins $25 in Chamber Bucks for his lucky find!
On Saturday, the Easter festivities continue with the Chamber’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at the courthouse square.
The hunt will be primarily on the north side with a few eggs scattered on the east and west sides to spread out the kids, age infant through fourth grades.
The Easter Bunny will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the courthouse for photos. There will also be some other activities starting also at that time. The hunt will get underway in a fast and furious way at the strike of 10 a.m. on the town clock. Kids need to bring Easter baskets for the egg hunt.
(0) comments
