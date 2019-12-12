Brian Lay is proof that while the bright lights of the city can be alluring, the subtle pull of small town living can always bring you home.
Lay was born and raised in Hiawatha, but has worked just outside of Chicago for the last 13 years. Now he once again calls Hiawatha home, and he has brought his business, Golden Tiger Wellness with him.
Friday marked Lay’s Grand Opening in Hiawatha, after running the business in Naperville, Ill., since 2012. Lay offers massage therapy, which he has been doing for 13 years, as well as acupuncture for five. Lay graduated as valedictorian of his class at National University, with a Masters of Science in Acupuncture in 2013 and was licensed the following year. He said the decision to come back to Hiawatha mostly centered around the desire to be around family and the benefits of small town life.
Lay says he is excited to bring his experience in acupuncture to town, as it is a fairly unique service in the area. His main focus is pain treatment, though he lists allergies, anxiety, digestive issues and addiction, among other ailments, that are a good fit for the treatment.
Golden Tiger can be found at 510 Utah St., in Hiawatha, and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the week, by appointment only, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
