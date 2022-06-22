The Hiawatha Country Club was abuzz with close to 130 golfers for the 17th Annual Business Golf Outing on Saturday.
Organized for the past 17 years by Tom Simmer and Heath Simmer of Maximum Insurance, the tournament is designed to thank people for supporting Brown County businesses and also as a fundraiser for the Country Club.
Tom Simmer said the tournament included a total of 33 teams, divided into three flights with prizes awarded for the top three in each flight.
In the Championship Flight, Farm & City of Falls City, Neb., took first; State Farm was first in the A-Flight and the Maupins were first in the B-Flight. In addition, other prizes were awarded.
Simmer said several local farmers and businesses gave generous donations toward the prizes and toward purchasing the 2022 Evolution golf cart — which was the main give-away item that was won by Danielle Jagels.
“We had three to four thousand dollars worth of prizes in addition to the golf cart,” Simmer said.
Food was served throughout the day, including brats and pulled pork, and there was a refreshment tent with drinks available throughout the day. At night was a ribeye dinner with a silent auction.
Simmer said fundraising for the tournament — in addition to sponsoring the food and prizes — also helps the Country Club as they just recently finished a renovation of the pool.
“It’s a way for the business owners in Brown County to thank people for doing business with them,” he said. “We can’t praise the people in this community enough for their support.”
