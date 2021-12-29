TOPEKA - In honor of the more than 7,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly today directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Friday, December 31, 2021.
“It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop this virus and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones. Whether you are considering your first shot, or your third, I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.
To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please visit: governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honor.
