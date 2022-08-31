Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration is launching the application process for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program in October. She urged Kansas small business owners to verify they are registered for a federal Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) ahead of the application process opening.

“The financial assistance provided through this program will give Kansas entrepreneurs resources to continue to grow and invest in their businesses,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Proactively verifying UEI registration will help small business owners receive this relief quickly and efficiently once the program’s application portal opens in October.”

