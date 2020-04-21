Jake Wisdom

Jake Wisdom, CPA with Wisdom CPAs LLC has provided some basic information about business help through government loans and programs currently:

Payroll Protection Loans (PPP)

Forgivable loan to pay employees, rent, utilities, or mortgage interest

The amount forgivable is based on actual expenses after receiving funds

Reduction of workforces greater than 25% will reduce the amount forgiven

Will soon be refunded by congress. If you have not applied, we strongly urge you to contact your lender immediately

Many lenders are only offering to existing customers

Available to sole proprietors without employees

Must show a profit on schedule C (business) or schedule F (farm)

Different rules apply

We are not in the business of making loans, therefore questions regarding this program are best answered by your lender 

EIDL Advance Payments

Changes to this program have been added

Up to $10,000 advance

Forgivable if denied any SBA Disaster Loans (PPP or 7(a))

$1,000 per employee (No employees, no advance)

Added to total loan amount if obtaining PPP or other SBA Disaster Loan

Section 7(a) Traditional Loan

Administered directly through Small Business Administration (SBA)

Unlike the PPP, your lender cannot write these loans

Can forgive 6 months of principal, interest, and fees

1%-2.75% APR

Cannot be used for same expenses covered under PPP loan for the 8 weeks period 

Save Small Business Fund

$5,000 grant from the US Chamber of Commerce

Employ between 3 and 20 people

Located in an economically vulnerable community (most of our service area)

Have been financially harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic

https://savesmallbusiness.com/#eligibility

Site is constantly crashing due to volume, be patient 

Unemployment

While the CARES act provides benefits to business owners, Kansas is currently unable to make payments to business owner or independent contractors

Here is a statement from the Kansas Department of Labor

“The CARES Act has been signed into law to provide an additional $600 to eligible recipients of unemployment insurance and a benefit to those not traditionally eligible for unemployment insurance such as self-employed workers, independent contractors, etc. We have begun the process of implementing these vital programs; however, these benefits are not yet available. You will be notified once these benefits are available.” 

2020 Family and Sick Leave Credit

Payments to W-2 employees (in addition to existing PTO) are eligible for credits against payroll taxes

Up to 2 weeks for sick leave (employees ordered to quarantine or hospitalized related to COVID-19)

Up to 10 weeks for family leave (caring for minor children due to school/daycare closure)

There are limitations and complicated calculations, so please let us know if you have made these payments so we can assist

Payments due to reduction in business or business closure are not eligible for the credit 

2020 Employer Tax Free Reimbursements (not included in wages)

You can pay up to $5,250 on your student loans to employees

Disaster relief payments

Payments for personal, family, living, or funeral expenses as a result of the disaster

Cannot be replacement of lost wages or income

Employee Retention Credit

Employers must have a full or partial suspension due to government authority limiting commerce or a 50% drop in revenue for the same quarter of the previous year

Unavailable to those who have obtained a PPP Loan

We recommend the PPP loan over this credit

PPP loan covers expenses in addition to payroll

Payments to W-2 employee are eligible for credits against payroll taxes

50% of qualified wages up to $10,000 plus health costs

Reduced by qualified sick leave and family leave credit

3/12/20-12/31/20

Cannot include wages of a 50% owner or a relative to that owner

2020 Deferral of Payroll Tax Payments

Employer’s share of social security (6.2%) can be deferred

50% to December 2021

50% to December 2022

Net Operating Losses

Can now be carried back if election is made within 120 days of the passing of the CARES act

