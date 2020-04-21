Jake Wisdom, CPA with Wisdom CPAs LLC has provided some basic information about business help through government loans and programs currently:
Payroll Protection Loans (PPP)
Forgivable loan to pay employees, rent, utilities, or mortgage interest
The amount forgivable is based on actual expenses after receiving funds
Reduction of workforces greater than 25% will reduce the amount forgiven
Will soon be refunded by congress. If you have not applied, we strongly urge you to contact your lender immediately
Many lenders are only offering to existing customers
Available to sole proprietors without employees
Must show a profit on schedule C (business) or schedule F (farm)
Different rules apply
We are not in the business of making loans, therefore questions regarding this program are best answered by your lender
EIDL Advance Payments
Changes to this program have been added
Up to $10,000 advance
Forgivable if denied any SBA Disaster Loans (PPP or 7(a))
$1,000 per employee (No employees, no advance)
Added to total loan amount if obtaining PPP or other SBA Disaster Loan
Section 7(a) Traditional Loan
Administered directly through Small Business Administration (SBA)
Unlike the PPP, your lender cannot write these loans
Can forgive 6 months of principal, interest, and fees
1%-2.75% APR
Cannot be used for same expenses covered under PPP loan for the 8 weeks period
Save Small Business Fund
$5,000 grant from the US Chamber of Commerce
Employ between 3 and 20 people
Located in an economically vulnerable community (most of our service area)
Have been financially harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic
Site is constantly crashing due to volume, be patient
Unemployment
While the CARES act provides benefits to business owners, Kansas is currently unable to make payments to business owner or independent contractors
Here is a statement from the Kansas Department of Labor
“The CARES Act has been signed into law to provide an additional $600 to eligible recipients of unemployment insurance and a benefit to those not traditionally eligible for unemployment insurance such as self-employed workers, independent contractors, etc. We have begun the process of implementing these vital programs; however, these benefits are not yet available. You will be notified once these benefits are available.”
2020 Family and Sick Leave Credit
Payments to W-2 employees (in addition to existing PTO) are eligible for credits against payroll taxes
Up to 2 weeks for sick leave (employees ordered to quarantine or hospitalized related to COVID-19)
Up to 10 weeks for family leave (caring for minor children due to school/daycare closure)
There are limitations and complicated calculations, so please let us know if you have made these payments so we can assist
Payments due to reduction in business or business closure are not eligible for the credit
2020 Employer Tax Free Reimbursements (not included in wages)
You can pay up to $5,250 on your student loans to employees
Disaster relief payments
Payments for personal, family, living, or funeral expenses as a result of the disaster
Cannot be replacement of lost wages or income
Employee Retention Credit
Employers must have a full or partial suspension due to government authority limiting commerce or a 50% drop in revenue for the same quarter of the previous year
Unavailable to those who have obtained a PPP Loan
We recommend the PPP loan over this credit
PPP loan covers expenses in addition to payroll
Payments to W-2 employee are eligible for credits against payroll taxes
50% of qualified wages up to $10,000 plus health costs
Reduced by qualified sick leave and family leave credit
3/12/20-12/31/20
Cannot include wages of a 50% owner or a relative to that owner
2020 Deferral of Payroll Tax Payments
Employer’s share of social security (6.2%) can be deferred
50% to December 2021
50% to December 2022
Net Operating Losses
Can now be carried back if election is made within 120 days of the passing of the CARES act
