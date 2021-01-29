TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced her administration’s final COVID-19 distribution order for population groups in Kansas. The vaccine will be administered in five phases, beginning with those most at risk of contracting or becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and ending with all Kansans at large.
“These COVID-19 vaccination phase groups were created using guidance from national and state public health experts and with input from the Kansas Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Council, or COVAC, which represents a diverse group of populations in Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My priority remains providing every Kansan with updates and information on vaccine schedules as we get them and to get everyone vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The Kansas Coronavirus Advisory Council, representing a diverse group of Kansans statewide, is part of Governor Kelly’s commitment to maximizing benefits, minimizing harm, and striving for equity, justice, and fairness when it comes to when the vaccine will be made available to which Kansans.
The five phases of the order are as follows:
Phase 1:
• Health care workers
• Residents or patients in long-term care facilities and senior housing
• Workers critical to pandemic response continuity
Phase 1 groups have already begun to receive vaccines.
Phase 2:
• Persons aged 65 and older
• High-contact critical workers necessary to maintain systems, assets, and activities that are vital to the state security, the economy or public health, or who interact with large numbers of contacts and job-related COVID-19 exposure. COVID-19 risk is associated with the likelihood of infecting oneself or spreading the virus. Factors that increase risk include proximity, type of contact, duration of contacts and challenges to implement protective measures. This includes:
Firefighters, police officers, first responders, and correction officers
Grocery store workers and food services
K-12 and childcare workers, including teachers, custodians, drivers, and other staff
Food processing, including meat processing plants
Large-scale aviation manufacturing plants
Transportation workers
Workers in retail, agriculture, supply of critical services or materials for COVID-19 response, the U.S. Postal Service, and Department of motor vehicles
• Those living or working in licensed congregate settings and other special care or congregate environments where social distancing is not possible, including:
Homeless shelters
Congregate childcare institutions
Emergency shelters or safe houses
Corrections facilities
Behavioral health institutions
Phase 3:
• Those aged 16-64 with serious medical conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions like cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
Type 2 diabetes
Sickle cell disease
Pregnant patients
• Other non-health care workers in critical infrastructure who cannot work remotely, including:
Agricultural and food workers not included in previous phases
Workers performing in-person activities indoors, in critical manufacturing, not included in previous phases. This includes aviation and production of critical supplies for the COVID response, such as:
Utility workers
Social service and government workers not included in previous phases
Logistics workers, such as truck transportation workers, couriers and others
Water and wastewater workers
Shelter and housing workers, finance workers
Information technology and communications workers
Phase 4:
• Those aged 16-64 with other medical conditions that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 such as:
Asthma
Cerebrovascular disease
Cystic Fibrosis
Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, or use of immune weakening medicines
Neurologic conditions such as dementia
Liver disease
Pulmonary fibrosis
Type 1 diabetes
Obesity and severe obesity
Phase 5:
• The rest of the population 16 and older
• Potentially children, dependent upon further research on the effectiveness and risks associated with vaccinating kids
