TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her annual budget, outlining her common-sense, fiscally responsible plan to provide tax relief for Kansans, fully fund schools for the fifth year in a row, and make one-time investments that will pay off debts and expand healthcare.

“My budget reflects my plan to responsibly cut taxes, continue growing our economy, fully fund education, and strengthen our infrastructure and workforce,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We’re building a better Kansas for working families and retirees -- all while maintaining a balanced budget.”

