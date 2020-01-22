Gov. Laura Kelly today appointed David A. Weishaar as Adjutant General, to replace General Lee Tafanelli. Weishaar currently serves as Commander of the Kansas Air National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General-Air.
“General Weishaar is highly qualified and prepared to step up in this very important role,” Kelly said. “His depth of knowledge and years of service and training are just a few of the reasons why he’s an ideal choice to serve as our next Adjutant General. I look forward to working alongside General Weishaar as we ensure the safety and well-being of all Kansans.”
The Adjutant General is the principal military advisor to the Governor. As Adjutant General, Weishaar will oversee the activities of the Adjutant General’s Department, which includes the Kansas Army and Air National Guard. He also will serve as the director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and as director of Kansas Homeland Security. For budgetary and administrative purposes, he will be responsible for the Civil Air Patrol.
“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Kelly for this critical post,” Weishaar said. “I look forward to leading a truly professional, dedicated team, one operating with a high level of readiness and efficiency in serving the people of Kansas.”
Weishaar has over 39 years of service with a proven track record of being a driven leader, one focused on achieving exceptional results in high-stress environments. Prior to his role as Assistant Adjutant General-Air, he was Commander of the 184th Intelligence Wing from 2015 to 2018. Weishaar also served as commander and deputy commander of the 184th Mission Support Group, commander of the 299th Network Operations and Security Squadron and commander of the 127th Command and Control Squadron. He received his Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from Friends University.
Weishaar will succeed Tafanelli, who is scheduled to resign as Adjutant General on March 31, 2020.
“I want to thank Major General Tafanelli for his outstanding service to the people of Kansas and our nation, and for his steadfast leadership of such a critical part of our government operations,” Kelly said. “His efforts have aided Kansans in many ways, to include his direction of the state’s response in communities impacted by disasters such as tornadoes, flooding and more recently wildfires. He has served his state and nation well, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
