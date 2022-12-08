Governor Laura Kelly

Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly invites job seekers and employers to participate in the last Statewide Virtual Job Fair being offered in 2022. This virtual fair is hosted by KANSASWORKS and will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.

“Since 2019, we have attracted more than $14 billion in capital investment from the private sector and created more than 53,000 jobs,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This type of monumental growth requires a workforce to meet the needs of these businesses. I encourage any Kansan looking for a new opportunity to participate in the virtual job fair.”

