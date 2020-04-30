As part of her administration’s ongoing efforts to protect Kansans’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday Governor Laura Kelly will issue a new disaster declaration to replace the current declaration. The current declaration will expire Friday, May 1.
The new declaration is necessary to maintain the governor’s emergency authority granted by the Kansas Emergency Management Act, extend all COVID-19 related Executive Orders and retain critical federal funding and other support through FEMA and the Department of Defense.
“It is clear the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas are going to last for the foreseeable future,” Governor Kelly said. “This new declaration will allow my administration to keep intact important state emergency measures and enable essential federal support to continue.”
The new declaration will be in effect April 30 through May 14, at which point the State Finance Council can extend it for 30 additional days. Further extensions must be accomplished by concurrent resolution of the Legislature.
The governor also will issue a new Executive Order that will re-issue the orders listed below. Each will expire on May 31, or when the new emergency declaration expires, whichever is earlier. Certain other orders (such as the statewide stay-home order and mass gathering order) will expire as noted below.
20-03 – Extending states of local disaster emergency
20-05 – Temporarily prohibit utility disconnects
20-07 – Temporarily closing K-12 schools to slow the spread of COVID-19
20-08 – Temporarily expanding telemedicine and addressing certain licensing requirements to combat the effects of COVID-19
20-10 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions
20-11 – Temporarily requiring continuation of waste removal and recycling services
20-12 – Driver’s license and vehicle registration and regulation during public health emergency
20-13 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during the COVID-19 pandemic
20-15 – Establishing the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts
20-16 – Establishing a statewide “stay home” order in conjunction with the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
20-17 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
20-19 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic
20-20 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology
20-21 – Suspending the issuance of general nonresident spring 2020 turkey permits
20-22 – Extending conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020
20-23 – Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during public health emergency
20-24 – Extending Executive Order 20-16 to 11:59 p.m. May 3, 2020.
20-25 – Temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
20-26 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services
20-27 – Temporarily suspending certain rules relating to sale of alcoholic beverages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.