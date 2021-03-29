After many years of effort, dispatchers in the state of Kansas are finally recognized and classified as "emergency responders."
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said Governor Kelly signed SB40 last week, which added dispatchers - which is of vital importance.
"If you can only imagine, dispatchers receive calls reporting everything from littering to homicides," he said. "In the worst of calls, everything is handled by them through telephone conversations, they are not able to be physically at the scene. While other emergency responders arrive and deal with the issues at hand, dispatchers remain at their stations. They can only imagine the issues that are being dealt with, so they leave work with indifferent thoughts and feelings that are sometimes very hard to process and work through."
Sheriff Merchant said SB40 not only recognizes dispatchers for their incredible efforts in keeping our communities safe, but also opens doors for them to obtain services needed to better perform their duties.
"I am very appreciative that dispatchers are being recognized for the truly remarkable jobs that they do," he said. "Well done!!!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.