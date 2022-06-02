Grace Acres Ranch is opening its gates to the community for an Open Farm Day on Saturday.
Owners Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger said the event - scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - is a celebration of their one-year anniversary at the farm, located at 1022 U.S. 36 Highway, about 3 miles west of Hiawatha.
"We want everyone to come out and see how we have grown this past year," said Sunshine Letsinger.
Last September, Grace Acres Ranch participated in the National Alpaca Open Farm Day and it was such a huge success they decided to open up for their anniversary in addition to planning to participate in the Alpaca Farm Day this coming September.
There are several new babies on the ranch - as of Wednesday, two alpaca crias, a donkey and some baby goats! Two more alpacas are expecting - one any day and the other in later June.
"It's a chance to meet our spring babies," Sunshine said.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community is invited to come out and enjoy a free hot dog lunch as long as supplies last, meeting the animals, participate in a scavenger hunt, some yard games and more. Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket! The Mount Zion Rustlers 4H group will be helping with the event.
Sunshine said she has added a few local craft vendors to come out and set up for the day as well, selling handmade items.
The Letsingers encouraged anyone with special needs who need special accommodations for the event to reach out to them at the ranch.
To learn more about Grace Acres Ranch, follow the blog on Facebook or contact the Letsingers at call 209-988-3094.
