A local alpaca farm will be participating in the National Alpaca Farm Days, opening their gates to the community to come see what the alpaca rage is all about!
On Sept. 25 and 26, alpaca owners from across North America will celebrate the 15th annual National Alpaca Farm Days.
Participating alpaca farms and ranches will open up to the public to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.
On Sunday, Sept. 26 ONLY from 11 am to 3 pm, Grace Acres Ranch will welcome guests to join them for many activities including meeting the alpaca, fiber demos, hotdog lunch, scavenger hunt and crafts for the kids — all free! Bring your own chair or picnic blanket.
Grace Acres Ranch is located at 1022 US Highway 36 just 3 miles west of Hiawatha.
To find out more about National Alpaca Farm Days visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com. To learn more about Grace Acres Ranch, visit call Derrick at (209) 988-3094.
