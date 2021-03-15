A non-profit organization out of Fairview that started as a problem-solving activity for Sabetha High School will bring students from Hiawatha and Sabetha High Schools together in April for a 5k walk/run.
Sabetha High Grains for Hope president Kenzie Meyer says the purpose of the event is to bring people together and get them outside in the sunshine and fresh air in a safe environment, which is much needed after everything we have seen over the past year.
Grains for Hope is a service organization comprised of Sabetha students and community members from the surrounding area that is committed to helping others grow and thrive. The April 10 event will begin at Mary Cotton Public Library Park in Sabetha at 8 a.m., with a registration fee of one canned or boxed item to be donated to local food pantries. All participants will receive a Grains for Hope water bottle.
Sponsor Carol Spangler said the idea to bring students from both schools together arose from a hope to start to bridge what the group has perceived as local divisiveness.
(0) comments
