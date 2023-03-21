Thanks to receiving a Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) Grant, Morrill Public Library announces the addition of two AWE Learning’s All-In-One Workstations.
Library Director Erin Verbick said these two work stations have a combined content for Early Literacy and After School Edge Station and the software programs are for ages 2-12. There are 130-plus award-winning, pre-loaded educational software titles directly on the workstation.
"With no internet required, we can continue to offer our young learners a safe learning environment on a digital platform," she said. "All content is STREAM-aligned (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Music, and Math). The wide variety of interactive content will keep kids engaged and encourage lifelong learning."
Educational titles include handwriting (including cursive), e-books (fiction, classic non-fiction, and poetry), coding, sight words, cyber safety and so much more.
"We invite the learners and caregivers of Hiawatha to visit Morrill Public Library and explore all the interactive games, and adventures that are included in on the AWE Learning All-In-One Workstations," Verbick said.
The SEED grant is also funding three new beanbags for the library’s beloved gazebo, several coding robots for after school youth programs, and a new teen desktop computer. "Library staff and trustees are thankful for grant opportunities such as this that support new projects and upgrades highly used technology," she said. "We are just as grateful for our Friends of the Library who provided part of the matching funds!"
