Morrill Public Library announces the addition of two AWE Learning’s All-In-One Workstations.

Thanks to receiving a Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) Grant, Morrill Public Library announces the addition of two AWE Learning’s All-In-One Workstations.

Library Director Erin Verbick said these two work stations have a combined content for Early Literacy and After School Edge Station and the software programs are for ages 2-12. There are 130-plus award-winning, pre-loaded educational software titles directly on the workstation.

