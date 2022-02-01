The State Library of Kansas awarded Morrill Public Library a grant thanks to ARPA funding in the amount of $16,517.
The money from this grant purchased 10 new laptops for patrons to use in the library, 10 hotspots patrons can checkout, and an 86-inch DuoBoard smart board to use in the large meeting room. Library representatives said that after unforeseen budget restraints for 2022, library staff began scoping out even more grant opportunities that specifically covered technology expenses to meet the needs of the community.
"The State Library spread the word about the ARPA-funded grant and after going through the list of items the grant could cover, we jumped at the chance to improve our library’s technology services," said Kelly Meyer, Community Services Library.
She said the 10 Chromebooks are for in-library use for patrons who need a quieter workstation, more room to work, or simply would rather have extra distance between themselves and others.
"Patrons can use them in our study room for proctored exams or small discussion groups," Meyer said. "These Chromebooks would work great for groups that might need to collaborate together on cloud services on individual devices. We are so excited to offer these new technology options for members of the community!"
Learn more about how to check these items out on our website.www.hiawathalibrary.org This project was made possible in part thanks to the Institute of Museum and Library Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.