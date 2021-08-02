Grass & Grain, Agriculture’s Local Newspaper, is excited to announce the first Grass & Grain Farm and Ranch show to be held Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29-30 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan.
With over 45,000 square feet of exhibit space, visitors will find the latest in agriculture products, technology and services from companies you know and trust, as well as new ones eager to earn your business.
Monsanto’s 2012 Farm Mom of the Year, Debbie Lyons-Blythe, a wife, mom, blogger and rancher, will speak each day on the topic of Consumers and Sustainability, sponsored by Central National Bank and Merck Animal Health. Grass & Grain columnist Spencer Crowther will also give a presentation each day, discussing Lessons Learned on the Ranch, also sponsored by Merck.
The IHC Collectors Club Kansas Chapter #3 will have a large display of antique tractors.
One lucky attendee will win $250 in Farm Show Bucks each day of the show, that can be spent at any of the exhibiting businesses.
No trip to Manhattan would be complete without Call Hall Ice Cream, and Grass & Grain staff will be handing it out free both afternoons. Delicious meals will also be available for purchase by the Farmhouse of Olsburg and Riley, and Vista’s Food Truck.
The Grass & Grain booth is giving out a free gift to those renewing or starting a new subscription. Show hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Admission and parking are free.
