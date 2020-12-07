The fifth Give to Grow was a weeklong challenge that resulted in 611 gifts totaling $185,609.
Director Leslie Scoby said on top of this total is a challenge bonus of $80,000 that will be added to the nonprofits total in a prorated match for a total of $265,609. The challenge bonus was provided by LaVon and Erma Wenger, Kent and Donna Saylor, Paul and Betsy Tedman, Morrill and Janes Bank, Wenger Manufacturing and one anonymous donor.
"GSCF is grateful for their generosity," Scoby said.
Due to COVID restrictions, this year the giving lasted one week and allowed for online giving, mail in donations, drop off locations as well as a grand finale’ walk-in giving location at the Creative Farmhouse, downtown Sabetha. Scoby said many donors commented that the extended period of giving was more convenient and allowed them to better remember to give.
Several nonprofits, who were competing for the matching bonus dollars, agreed with Steve Huenke who said, “It was energizing to watch the leaderboard totals grow!”
Huneke is a volunteer with the top fund in this year’s group of 45 organizations that participated, Neighbor-2-Neighbor. Following Neighbor-2-Neighbor which brought in $23,189.46, was $21,951.55 for the Friends of the Mary Cotton Library fund and $21,254.48 given to the Apostolic Christian Home. The Main Event and the Sabetha Hospital Health Foundation came in a close fourth and fifth place.
Forty-seven organizations participated and all received donations. The $80,000 will be distributed among the organizations and will be based on the amount each organization receives. That amount is then pro-rated on a percentage basis. The percentage is figured by taking the amount an organization received, divided by the total amount raised that day. That percentage then determines how much of the money an organization receives. One hundred percent of a donor’s gift plus the bonus amount was then passed on to the organizations listed on the contribution form.
Scoby said the event was sponsored by the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation which is a vehicle for people of all means to make a lasting difference in their local community. All donations are tax deductible and help fund local projects or existing nonprofits. GSCF was established in 2015 and is operated by a 15-member board of directors. GSCF is an affiliate of Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. GSCF can assist other organizations or people with ideas for community projects as well as help individuals establish donor advised funds which allows a donor to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate tax benefit and make personal planned giving decisions over time.
The Greater Sabetha Community Foundation is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. In those five years nearly $8 million has been donated and over $5 million has been distributed as grants to the nonprofits and donors that have partnered with GSCF.
Dwight Edelman, John Mowder, and Kellen Russell will be joining GSCF Board of Directors in January. GSCF will hold a Community Celebration Gala on April 10 this year to honor the charitable organizations in the area, celebrate the community and give recognition to honorees who have “Served Sabetha Strong.”
