Grimm Farms was established in 1980 by Gerald Grimm and his 3 brothers. They farm approximately 2500 acres and have a cattle finishing operation. Gerald has been utilizing no-till practices for much of his farming life, as well as good soil conservation management practices and terracing.
When asked about possible advantages and results that have been realized by using these practices, the Grimm family shared: “By removing acres from production that are always wet, low yielding and ultimately un-profitable for farming, they have seen an increase in wildlife on the farm. Investing in conservation improvements on the land, leads to long-term value and increased recreational opportunities as well as maintaining good, productive soil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.