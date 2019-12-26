FINDING the hidden “Netawaka Needle” was highly exciting for Barb Heideman. But dashing around a grocery store — grabbing all the free food she could in 2 minutes — likely topped that memorable moment.
That’s what she did last week as winner of the “Netawaka Needle Hunt.” Two minutes after the “Ready…Set…GO!”, she’d tallied up $354 in free groceries.
The Hunt was launched by the Netawaka Family Fitness Center as a fun way to kick off its new membership campaign. A small wooden needle was hidden somewhere in a public park within the 40-mile area surrounding the Center.
To help the hunters, an added “clue” was revealed each week. And, to reduce the search area, 10 towns were eliminated each week where the needle was NOT hidden.
The search went on for more than a month, and it was the last of those weekly clues, “You’re on a Mission!” that led Barb to Hickory Point Park in Horton.
“I kept crossing towns off my map at home,” she said. “When I got that last clue, I was convinced it had to be hidden in that park by Mission Lake. I kept looking and looking, and I finally found it! I was so excited!”
Area Businesses Provided Prizes
The elusive needle was well worth pursuing, since the total value of the prizes for the finder — all donated by area businesses — was well over $600.
The largest of the prizes, the “Grocery Grab,” was provided by Cecil K’s Country Market of Holton. Barb had 2 minutes to grab as many groceries as she could during a frantic rush through the store, while limited to two of each type of item.
“She obviously had a game plan,” says store manager, Carly Whorton. “She darted directly to the meat counter!”
Prize donors in addition to Cecil K’s included Lentz Express; Boomer’s Steakhouse; Prairie Band One Stop; Wilson Tire; Whiting Café; Heart to Home; Off the Square Grill; Dinner Bell Café; Wildcat Automotive; Heaven Sent Healing; Holton Country Club; and Redhawk Carwash.
“This Needle Hunt proved to be so much fun for our members we’re considering doing it again next spring or summer,” said NFFC Director Scott Steffes. “This search was part of our regular effort to add fun to fitness.
“We try to plan a members-only event every month, such as our recent Christmas Party and November’s ‘Bingo & Music Night’ party. We topped 1,000 members early this year, and it’s things like this that keep us growing.”
