The USD 415 School Board met on Monday evening, and after interviewing candidates Jacquie Kerl and Andrea Groth, the Board voted 4-2 to appoint Groth to fill the remainder of Dr. Pete Rosa’s term.
Rosa’s term expires in January of 2022, and Groth, who board members felt better aligned with their views of tax spending, will hold that position until that time. Board members interviewed Groth and Kerl at last month's meeting and the vote was tied 3-3, so they decided to table any decision for a month.
Another move that was made at Monday’s meeting pushed back the start date of the school year by a week. Fifth and ninth graders will now start school on Aug. 20, while all other grades will begin on the 21st. The changes were made to allow for additional planning and professional development in light of anticipated needs for the school year.
The board heard from new Director of Maintenance Chris Morey on summer projects. Morey said that repairs had been completed to the HES HVAC system, and that carpet will be installed soon in eight HMS classrooms. Morey also discussed the HHS track, where bubbles have been forming under inside lanes. Morey met with a Beynon Sports representative, who said the plan will be to pull up the first two lanes and repair, however, the company is not doing warranty work at this time due to COVID-19, though they are still installing new tracks. No timetable is set for when repairs will be completed.
Morey also informed the board that necessary changes have been made in the plans for the HES parking lot, which will require new bids. The excavating work, which was originally taken as a sight-unseen verbal offer, will now exceed the maximum approved $20,000 and will need to be re-bid. While the electric bid will remain the same, the approved concrete bid from AHRS also increased by about $15,000 as the original bid did not included drainage and pillars for lighting. Further complicating matters, the plans for chip and seal must also be altered, as Brown County said they could not provide the chip and seal service as initially agreed upon due to staffing issues. The decision was made to re-bid the entire job.
In other business:
* Heath Simmer of Maximum Insurance spoke to the board about an increase in property and liability insurance. Simmer said the increase comes as an industry-wide increase for the area, and said he believed it was weather and litigation-related. The group also discussed a raise in health insurance premium. The school changed to a new system recently, and board members were not pleased with the quick jump.
* The board voted to approve a bid of $30,015 from Towtree Technology for 125 Chromebooks for students, as well as to go back out for bid for 80 additional Chromebooks.
* Also approved was adding two active days, Nov. 2 and April 5 as active student attendance days. There was discussion of how the schools would take payment with enrollment now taking place online. Board Clerk Sarah Windmeyer stated that they could extend the system they have now to provide the option for paying online, which would include a $1 surcharge as well as a percentage charged to the school.
* The group voted to hold a Special Meeting at 7 p.m. on July 28 at the HMS library for budget publication and a back-to-school plan.
* The group also approved the Consent Agenda, which included accepting the retirement resignations of Patty Hankerson-Davis and Mary Clary effective at the end of the upcoming school year, as well as the resignation of Ethan Pierce as HMS assistant cross country coach.
* Pierce was approved as an HMS assistant football coach, while Brady Mulligan will fill the role of HMS assistant cross country coach, Dalton Witt will serve as HHS assistant football coach, while Nancy Linck was hired as a 4th Grade teacher, Whitlea Simmons was hired as a social worker, and Christi Wagonner was hired as HHS Counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.