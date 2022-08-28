Sunday was the groundbreaking at the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, located at Noble Park.
Members of the Hiawatha City Commission and Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club board, along with members of the community came out for the groundbreaking of the first phase of the three-phase complex - which is an indoor practice facility.
HBSC Board President Troy Kolb addressed the crowd, pointing out that dirt work had been completed thanks to Knudson Construction and he thanked members of the Commission and his board, along with the community for its continued support.
Kolb said their group had come together nearly 3 years ago after an idea formed to build the Sports Complex, as there was a need for additional batting cages and a place for teams to practice. The idea blossomed into a three-phase championship sports complex that includes an indoor practice facility, a turf softball field and a renovated turf baseball field at the Paul Rockey Stadium.
Kolb also recognized the Hiawatha Community Foundation and stated the fundraising really kicked off with the HCF’s Match Days in May of 2021 and this year’s event greatly added to their funds. Kolb estimates the indoor practice facility would be completed by March 1 - in time for spring practices - and the board would plan a dedication and open house at that time.
He said fundraising is ongoing to finish out Phase 1 and launch into the next phases. Major fundraising events have included the Dueling Piano event last November at the Fisher Center along with an annual golf tournament. The Dueling Piano is making a comeback this Nov. 18.
For more on the Sports Complex, find the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club on Facebook.
