Sunday was the groundbreaking at the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, located at Noble Park.

Members of the Hiawatha City Commission and Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club board, along with members of the community came out for the groundbreaking of the first phase of the three-phase complex - which is an indoor practice facility.

