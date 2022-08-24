The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, with representatives of the Horton Industrial Development Corporation and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, who were on hand to request access to ARPA funds for their projects.
Tim Lentz of HIDC and Troy Kolb and Ryan Meininger of HBSC presented together, selling the value of completed sporting complexes within the county.
During their presentation, the groups stated that over 500 youth play baseball and softball each year in Brown County, with 56 home games in Horton and Everest alone scheduled for the next year. With the potential of tournaments that could bring in around $500 per family involved over a weekend, the argument was made that the county would be paid back through sales tax.
The Horton group requested $150,000 in funds from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act, which would complete the city’s baseball field construction, while the Hiawatha group had a multi-layered request, with a priority of $175,000 to finish their indoor practice facility. The HBSC also led into Phase 2 and 3 of their Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, with $250,000 needed as matching funds for a million dollar block grant for construction of a softball field, as well as $650,000 to $750,000 in funding for turfing the infield and leveling the outfield at Paul Rockey Field.
There was some discussion about the viability of ARPA funds as part of grant projects, which will be looked into. The groups also detailed their fundraising efforts and the progress made toward their projects. The commission agreed to add the requests to their list for consideration, which will be addressed beginning on Oct. 17.
Commissioners also sorted through the comprehensive plan proposal presented by Dick Horton Consulting. The commission discussed the different areas that the proposal, attempting to narrow down the scope of the plan based on the benefit they believe the county stands to gain versus the price of the individual sections. Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker said he has seen plans like this in the past, and questioned the benefit to the county in many of the areas listed. The group looked at what they felt was the most viable list, including things like surveys, land use and infrastructure assessment, which along with various fees for drafting the final report, implementation and expenses would run to a total of $80,000. There was also some discussion of pricing other agencies to form a comparison with Dick Horton Consulting.
In other business:
* Don Pounds, of the county’s Emergency Management Department, discussed concerns on storing supplies, as well as his misgivings about the county withholding ARPA funds to distribute at one point instead of spending money as things are needed.
* Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl presented a Federal Exchange Fund document for the commission to sign, which was approved.
* The commission approved an additional signor for an account at Citizens State Bank, and also received a copy of the findings of the 2020 Financial Statements of Brown County. County Clerk Dawn Boyles pointed out that during the audit, it was noted that reconciliations for SPARK funds were not completed on deadline.
* The commission also returned to the discussion of bridge grants, and selected three bridges to be considered for the grants, with FAS 51, along with a choice of OS 265 and OS 123. Commissioner Bill Pollock will notify the proper department by Tuesday which bridges to submit for grant consideration.
