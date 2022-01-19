Several local groups came together to host a guest speaker for Monday’s Martin Luther King Day, as Phil S. Dixon was invited to speak about the Kansas City Monarchs at the Fisher Center.
The event was sponsored by McPeak Optometry, Brown County United and the Morrill Public Library. A last minute audible shifted the presentation to the virtual world by the recommendation of the Brown County Health Department, as visitors were welcomed to listen in via Zoom.
Dixon, a co-founder of Kansas City’s Negro League Museum and author of nine books, titled his demonstration “KC Monarchs – In Our Hometown,” detailing facts and giving insight into many of the personalities across the history of the team, which was the dominant force in the Negro Leagues across the 1920s. An avid sports card collector as a youth, Dixon garnered attention as a young man for his collection of over 100,000 cards. He enjoyed pouring over the backs of those cards, and that hunger for sports trivia and history would grow throughout his life.
The presentation highlighted the personalities that made up the essence of the Monarchs through their history, from owner J.L. Wilkinson to players like Wilber “Bullet” Rogan, and John “Buck” O’Neil. While well-known names like Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige were touched on, Dixon took time to shed light on the careers of players like Rogan, who have not garnered the same amount of cultural fanfare. Dixon compared Rogan to Babe Ruth, calling him the greatest all-around baseball player of all time—a dominant pitcher and hitter, who could also run 100 meters in under 10 seconds, “Bullet” finished his career with over 5,000 strikeouts and 400 wins on the mound, and over 400 home runs at the plate.
In Wilkinson, Dixon explained that the Monarchs had a progressive and innovative leader who helped to not only form the Negro Leagues, but also would change the very nature of the game of baseball. Wilkinson was a believer in gender and racial equality, putting together teams like the Bloomer Girls and the All-Nations team, one an all-girl hardball baseball team, and the other an ahead-of-its-time project that put players of all nationalities on a ball team. In 1926, he made a purchase that would mobilize the team in a new way, making the Monarchs the first ball club in the world to travel by team bus.
But it was four years later that Wilkinson would take a chance that would alter the course of baseball forever. After watching a football game under lights at Haskell, the baseball man began to wonder if the same technology could be applied to his game. He brought Monarch players to the field to experiment, and not long after, the team became the first ever to play night baseball. But Wilkinson did not stop there, as team purchased four lighting trucks, and advertised that they could light any stadium or venue for baseball. The lighting trucks joined the team on their barnstorming tours, bringing night baseball to small towns across the Midwest.
Dixon even shared history that touched close to home, producing documents showing that the Monarchs’ barnstorming made stops in and around Hiawatha over the years. The first local game for the Kansas City squad was on Sept. 15 of 1920, as the Monarchs visited Falls City, to the play the Falls City Elks at City Park. Seven years later, the team would be back in the area, as they visited Hiawatha to play the Kimmel Reds on July 25th of 1927, where they beat a team of Hiawatha players by a score of 21-1. Three years later, the Monarchs would create history in our area again, as they brought the first ever night baseball game to be played in our area to Falls City on Aug. 5, 1930, winning against the local squad by a score of 4-1 in front of 1,200 attendees.
Dixon shared a few experiences as co-founder of the Negro League Museum, and even offered to give tours if listeners caught him in town, as well some stories about one Buck O’Neil, one of his co-founders and the subject of his newest book. He also shared that he will be visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio for the first time to be present for Buck’s induction.
The presentation was a fascinating glimpse into the history and importance of what the Monarchs meant to our area, to baseball, and to America, as a whole.
