top story HAATS back in action with 'Brown County's Got Talent' By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jun 14, 2023 The Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society is back in action with a night of entertainment planned for Saturday.HAATS had several local people audition their talent last weekend in preparation for Saturday night's "Brown County's Got Talent" performances at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha.Several locals will be performing various talents, including singing, dancing, acting, piano, guitar and poetry.The scheduled performances include:Bobbi Becker - SingerJennifer Joslin - DancerSarah Kleopfer - SingerShayna Leahy with Grant Stoner & Josh May - SingersAshley Olson - SingerRachel Phillips - SingerLyle Simmons - Prose/ActingMelody Summers - PianoAuctor Trevel - PoetryAvery Wist - GuitarTori Wist - Guitar/Singing - Acting"We are so excited to be back and bringing the joy of live entertainment!"The public is invited and a freewill donation will be accepted to help fund improvements to the auditorium, as well as future HAATS productions.
