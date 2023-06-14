Talent

The Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society is back in action with a night of entertainment planned for Saturday.

HAATS had several local people audition their talent last weekend in preparation for Saturday night's "Brown County's Got Talent" performances at 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., Hiawatha.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.