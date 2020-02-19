The Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society is holding upcoming auditions for its spring play.
Auditions for the HAATS spring play “On Golden Pond,” will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28 at the Carwell Building, 301 East Iowa in Hiawatha.
Please come to the red-roofed Morton building on the Ag Museum grounds for a short cold-reading audition (approximately 20 — 30 minutes).
The cast consists of an older couple, two men in their early 40’s, one woman in her late 30’s to early 40’s, and one young teenage boy (approximately 13).
This funny, heartwarming play won an Academy Award and is one of the staples of American theatre. It was written by Ernest Thompson and is produced by Dramatists Play Service. It will go onstage on April 3, 4 and 5.
If you have questions, please contact Carol Bunning, Director, at (785) 486-3304.
