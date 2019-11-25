Rehearsals are in full swing for the upcoming "Music of Christmas" concert at the Memorial Auditorium in Hiawatha.
The 8th annual program will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, a free thank you to the area for supporting HAATS - Hiawatha Area Arts and Theatre Society - and its music, theater and visual arts programs in the community.
This year's program with all local talent promises to be a fabulous one with well-known performers from the area and new performers for this concert. Vocal soloists include Jessie Brintnall, Sarah Kleopfer, Shayna Leahy, Spencer Madison, and Aubrey Wright. Instrumental performers include Billy Hatfield, Shane Spangler, and Sara and Trace Woods. Dance students from the studios of Jennifer Joslin, Holle Lancaster and Stacie Newell will delight with their performances.
Groups performing will include an a cappella group, Hiawatha Grade School Chorus, Hiawatha High Headliners, the Concert Choir and the Lads and Lassies from Highland Community College. Some of these groups will combine into a larger chorus. Directors of the various groups include Heidi Diller, Natalie Hackler, Billy Hatfield and Shayna Leahy.
As always, the audience will get to sing a few Christmas songs as a part of the program. Spencer Madison and Denise Wolney will emcee the evening event.
In addition to the music, the evening will include a winter art show by area artists.
For those wishing to help with the cost of the new stage curtains, there will be a freewill donation jar.
Enjoy the many festivities in the area during the day, then come and relax and listen to wonderful music and watch fantastic dancers as they entertain at the 8th Annual HAATS Music of Christmas concert. Caroling in the lobby will begin by 6:40 p.m. and anyone wanting to participate is welcome to join in.
