The family of a Hiawatha native is planning a two-day Halloween and memorial celebration on Oct. 29-30 at the Brown County Historical Society's Ag Museum.
Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after fighting a month-long battle with COVID-19. Her son Shane Windmeyer and daughter Jennifer Windmeyer were by her side.
The family is celebrating her life on her birthday Friday, Oct. 29 and on Saturday, Oct. 30 in her hometown of Hiawatha with a special family celebration and a Halloween party.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the public is invited to join the family as they remember Hall's life and celebrate her birthday with a Halloween Costume Party at the Carwell Building at the Ag Museum on East Iowa.
Some of her favorite celebrities will be performing - including Dolly Parton, Cher, Dianna Ross, Tina Turner and the King himself, Elvis Presley! Plus there will be Live DJ, Dancing, Karaoke and prizes for Best Halloween Costumes. There is a cost for the tickets. Alcohol is not allowed on the premises.
On Saturday, Oct. 29 will be a family and friend luncheon at the Carwell Building at no charge. There will be a photographer available and the Mendez Windmeyer Hall family will provide a main food entree as well as music and fellowship.
RSVP attendance to info@diannhall.com and if you wish to bring a potluck dish to share. To purchase a ticket for the Oct. 29 Halloween party, go to www.diannhall.com.
In her memory, a memorial bench will be placed at her gravesite nearby at Mount Hope Cemetery.
