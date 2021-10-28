The 2021 Halloween Frolic is almost upon Hiawatha!
Celebrating 107 years of tradition started by Mrs. Elizabeth Krebs in 1914, the Frolic includes the nation’s oldest consecutive running parade.
Here is a timeline for
this weekend’s events:
Friday, Oct. 29
Trick-or-treating: Business trick-or-treating from 4-5 p.m. downtown with some trunk-or-treating around the square. Community trick-or-treating — leave your porch lights on if you want little ghosts and goblins! Community trick-or-treating only is also set for Thursday, Oct. 28.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Miss Mary Children’s Costume Contest: Registration starting at noon at Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah, with contest at 1 p.m. Sponsored by Chamber and the family of Mary Collins
Afternoon Kids Parade: 3 p.m. in downtown Hiawatha. Registration your float at the Chamber table on southeast corner of courthouse square starting at 1 p.m. Some activities and vendors around the square.
Red Hawk Marching Band — Halloween Queen Crowning: Band marches to 600 block of Oregon at 5:45 p.m. for a performance with the Dance Team and Flags. Halloween Queen crowned on the north side of the courthouse at 6 p.m.
Evening Grand Parade: Starts at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 4 p.m. at Iowa and Morrill Avenue and line-up around Red Hawk Drive and the Hiawatha High School parking lot. Grandstand is in the 600 block of Oregon with announcers Chris Diller and Sarah Kleopfer.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trunk-or-treating: The Hiawatha Parks & Recreation is sponsoring trunk-or-treating at the Fisher Center from 3-5 p.m.
Witches Night Out: The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is teaming up with the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation to offer Witches Night Out at the Fisher Center, featuring vendors, contests, food and potions, along with a paint party for a VIP ticket. Event is from 6-8 p.m. Contact the Chamber at 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net for ticket information. Limited tickets available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.