Several local businesses were recognized at the annual Business Costume Contest Monday.
The contest is sponsored by GNBank and judging criteria is the following:
Originality Completeness of Costume Workmanship
Enthusiasm Realistic use of Color Degree of Difficulty
The following were winners:
Grand Prize: $40 Brown County Courthouse - Following the Harvest theme, the Courthouse staff offered Organ Donation Harvesting complete with a surgery room all set up to harvest your organs and then politely served them up as appetizers to visitors.
1st Place: $30 Morrill Free Public Library - The Library of the Dead Librarians looked deathly scary in their very complete costumes including face paintings. The originality of costumes and library decorations made them “dead” ringers to win a prize!
2nd Place: $20 Amberwell Hiawatha Lab - The “Family” of the Lab Department at the hospital created 8 characters from the Disney Movie Encanto. There was Maria, Julieta, Isabela and more…even Bruno (But we don’t talk about him)
3rd Place: $10 Medical Wellness - Nachtigal - Step inside the Medical Wellness building if you dare…Vampires and Victims will greet you! Zane the Hunter will have his sword to your throat accompanied by the lady vampires.
Honorable Mention: Old Hippy at Amberwell Hiawatha ER - Bill Jackson
