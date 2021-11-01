As part of the annual Halloween Frolic in Hiawatha, the Chamber and other businesses and organizations sponsor several contests for kids and families.
Window Painting
Window painting was sponsored by Jere Bruning. People's Choice will be announced next week.
1-The Tuttle family painted the window Rainbow Communications and took first place.
2-The Shefferd family painted the window at The Wellness Center took 2nd in the Window Painting contest.
Decorated and Haunted House Contest
Family Friendly: 1-Fab-Boo-Lous at 100 Cherokee, 2-Seventh St. Asylum at 506 N. 7th, 3-Witch Burnin' Party at 501 Kickapoo
Spooky: 1-The Hive at 605 Miami, 2-Pet Cemetery at 109 Utah St., 3-Clowns-R-US at 1103 Kickapoo
2021 Pumpkin Decorating Contest
- Sponsored by McPeak Optometry
Kindergarten: 1-Burke Edwards, 2-Annie Nigus, 3-Sawyer Blanton
1st & 2nd Grades: 1-Emerson Enneking, 2-Hudson Akins, 3-Anna Edwards
3rd & 4th Grades: 1-Piper Jensen, 2-Tenley Williams, 3-Avery Krenz
Poster Contest
- Sponsored by Edward Jones
Kindergarten: 1-Juniper Williams-Mrs. Enneking, 2-Burke Edwards-Mrs. Van Peursem, 3-Annie Nigus-Mrs. Enneking
1st & 2nd Grades: 1-Emerson Enneking-Mrs. Strathman, 2-Emmy Nigus-Mrs. Bannister, 3-Reagan James-Mrs. Bannister, Honorable Mention: Anniston Johnson, Mrs. Miller and Anna Edwards, Mrs. Walker
3rd & 4th Grades: 1-Kinnly Johnson-Grissom/Miller, 2-Lily Edwards-Mrs. Becker, 3-Brody Nigus-Applegate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.