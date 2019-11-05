The following are the Halloween Frolic float judging and other contests:

Afternoon Parade

* Clubs/Organizations: 1st-Padonia Rod & Gun Club

* Family Floats: 1st-Koerperich/Chandler Family; 2nd-Lock/Meyer Family

* Business: 1st-Sac & Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post; 2nd-Wisdom CPA

* Gray's Spirit of Halloween: Koerperich/Chandler Family "Wizard of Oz"

Evening Parade

* Clubs/Organizations: 1st-Padonia Rod & Gun Club; 2nd-Hiawatha Lions Club

* Family Floats: 1st-Koerperich/Chandler Family; Lock/Meyer Family

* Businesses: 1st-Sac & Fox Truck Stop & Trading Post; 2nd-Sac & Fox Casino; 3rd-GNBank

Overall Evening

* 1st: a 3-way tie between Sac & Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post, Padonia Rod & Gun Club and Koerperich/Chandler Family

* 2nd: Lock-Meyer Family

* 3rd: Sac & Fox Casino

Gray's Spirit of Halloween: Sac & Fox Truck Stop and Trading Post

Pumpkin Contest

Sponsored by McPeak Optometry

Kindergarten: 1st-Pete the Cat by Liam Blanton; 2nd-Black Kitty Witch by Anna Edwards

1st-2nd: 1st-Popcorn Bucket by Piper Jensen; 2nd-Poke'man Pikachu by Ben Geisendorf; 3rd-Ninja Turtle by Brody Nigus

3rd-4th: 1st-Witch's Brew by Avery Wist; 2nd-Dr. Seuss by Khloe Meyer; 3rd-Witch by Jenna Geisendorf

Poster Contest

Sponsored by Brad Edwards at Edward Jones

Kindergarten: 1st-Rory Wilson/Mrs. Enneking's class; 2nd-Anna Edwards-Ms. Twombly's class

1st-2nd: 1st-Declan Kettler/Mrs. Walker's class; 2nd-Shibahsiikwe Garza/Mr. Bundle's Class/Kickapoo Nation School; 3rd-Ben Geisendorf/Mrs. Bannister's class

3rd: 1st-Alex Hinton/Mrs. Runer's class; 2nd-Avery Wist/Mrs. Runer's class; 3rd-Jenna Geisendorf/Mrs. Runer's class

4th: 1st-Nash Niish Garza/Ms. Fay/Kickapoo Nation School; 2nd-Rachel Phillips/Miss Hood's class

House Decorating Contest

Family Friendly: Nightmare at the Nelsons, 710 Iroquois

Spooky: Linck Family, 605 Miami

Logo Contest

Winners: Kate Miller and Andy Runer for a collaborative design. They each won a plaque and T-shirt with their logo design. Their design was also found on all Frolic social media and T-shirts.

Band Competition

(Sponsored by Hiawatha Ford)

Winners: 1st-Sabetha High School; 2nd-Hiawatha High School

