While the temperatures are still soaring, the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is busy planning for its fall events behind the scenes.
One of the biggest events of the year is the Halloween Frolic, which will be back in full swing with events leading up to the Oct. 30 Frolic activities and parade.
One of the favorite activities leading up to the Frolic is the logo contest - which is in its sixth year and is underway currently with deadlines quickly approaching.
Those entering the logo contests create digital images that go along with the parade theme - which these year's is Festival of Frights. The winning logo is used on a Frolic T-shirt and the winner receives a plaque, $50 and a T-shirt as a prize. In addition, the winning logo is used on all social media and advertising platforms for the Frolic.
Logos can be submitted through a link on the Hiawatha Frolic page on Facebook and are due by Aug. 20. Voting will be online Aug. 23-27 and the winning logo will be featured on a T-shirt, which will be offered for sale through the month of September and at the Maple Leaf Festival.
Go to the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic on Facebook and Instagram for more information or contact the Hiawatha Chamber at 742-7136 or by email at hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.